The Green Gathering is set to take place from August 1-4 in Piercefield Park.

It will showcase more than 150 bands, performers and speakers across seven music and spoken word stages, all powered by solar energy.

The Green Gathering 2023 (Image: The Green Gathering)

The line-up this year is a mix of festival favourites and new acts, encompassing a variety of music genres.

Among the performers are the folk fusion band, The Trouble Notes, rapper and multi-instrumentalist Dizraeli, Norwegian pop punk band TwoMinutesHate, and 3 Daft Monkeys.

More acts will be announced in the lead-up to the festival weekend.

In addition to the music, attendees will find a range of attractions.

The Speakers’ Forum and Radical Cinema will host a line up of leading thinkers and film makers.

Meanwhile, the resource hub will be filled with off-grid knowledge, a crafts area will offer heritage arts and expert makers, and a campaigns field will encourage participation in impactful causes.

For those in need of rejuvenation, the Healing Circle will offer massages and yoga.

The Enchanted Woods will aim to connect people with art and nature, while the Trad Village and Green Gathering Grove will offer places for conversation and social engagement.

A dedicated Kids’ Area will provide youngsters with the chance to explore, learn, play and perform.

There will also be a range of stalls selling vegetarian and vegan food, handmade and vintage goods, and locally made beers, ciders, mead, and cocktails with foraged ingredients.

The Green Gathering's commitment to sustainability has previously won it the UK Greener Festival Award in 2022, 2023, and the International Greener Festival Award last year - the top accolade in the world for sustainable events.

Recent research carried out by The Green Gathering in association with sustainability experts A Greener Future shows attending the event creates positive social and behavioural change among participants.

Food, shopping and transport choices, waste generated, and community engagement were all impacted after last year’s festival.