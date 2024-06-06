Hakan Barac, 27, pleaded not guilty to five counts relating to the online distribution of terrorist publications and one of expressing support for a proscribed organisation when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of expressing an opinion or belief that was supportive of Isis on February 20 and was reckless as to whether the person he directed those words to would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation.

The defendant is due to next appear at the Old Bailey in London on June 28.

Barac was remanded in custody.