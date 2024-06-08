Kelly Webster, 48, said she took her dog, Blu, to the vets after he started shaking his head continuously and his ears were swollen.

Ms Webster said she took Blu, the cocker spaniel, to Vets Now in Langstone, Newport on Saturday, December 30. She claimed they "offered my dog an operation and injections he did not need".

Blu Webster, 4, was taken to the vets after his ears became swollen (Image: Kelly Webster)

She added: "They took until today (Monday, June 3) since December 2023 to give me an explanation on why this was, tried to charge me almost £1000 and then offered to reduce it to £363."

Ms Webster provided bank statements to show that a payment of £663.83 was taken by the veterinary practice on Saturday, December 30, 2023, despite making a payment to Tesco Bank Pet Insurance for £19.73 on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Insurance documents sent in by Ms Webster show the pet insurance policy details, with an excess fee of £120 for the 'Premier' insurance package with Tesco Bank Pet Insurance.

Kelly Webster and 4-year-old cocker spaniel, Blu. (Image: Kelly Webster)

A spokesperson for Vets Now in Newport, said: “Our dedicated team at Vets Now aims to provide a professional and caring service at all times, and the most important thing to us is the welfare of pets in our care.

“Due to client confidentiality, we cannot comment publicly on individual cases. However, we take any owner concerns regarding care delivery extremely seriously and all complaints are investigated thoroughly.

“We encourage our clients to please take any complaints directly to us at our complaint team, through the customary channel, and our team will liaise directly to help address any issue.

Kelly Webster claimed Blu eventually healed without the operation offered by Vets Now. (Image: Kelly Webster)

“To reassure all pet owners, as veterinary professionals we are committed to providing contextualised care – which is a partnership between pet owners and the veterinary surgeon, all working together for the best quality of life and outcome for the patient. This means we tailor our care to meet the specific needs of both the animals and their owners, delivering appropriate and proportionate care.”

Kelly Webster gave permission for her case to be discussed publicly, however Vets Now declined to comment on the case.

Ms Webster said she hopes "someone else won't fall into the trap of paying thousands of pounds in operations that their pets don't need."