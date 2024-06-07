The collection, which will show a Dalmatian, Jack Russell-type terrier, Labrador Retriever, Border Collie, Whippet, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua, cocker spaniel, Pembroke Welsh Corgi and Pug, has been released to mark the country's love for the animal.

The postal service noted that more people own dogs than any other pet in the world with one-third of households in Britain owning a K-9.

How to get the new Royal Mail stamps featuring the UK's favourite dog breeds

The Royal Mail noted that one-third of UK households own a dog (Image: PA/Royal Mail)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “British people are known for their love of animals, and especially dogs.

“We hope that these beautiful stamps will bring added joy when they drop through people’s letterboxes on cards and letters – and remind our customers to place their cherished dog in another room when opening the door to collect mail from their postie.”

The organisation worked with pet expert Tamsin Pickeral, who is the author of The Dog: 5,000 Years Of The Dog in Art and The Spirit of the Dog on the new collection.

This comes ahead of the Royal Mail's Dog Awareness Week which will take place in the first week of July.

Customers interested in getting their hands on the stamp collection can do so from today (Thursday, June 6) by visiting the Royal Mail website.

This isn't the first time the service has released a special collection with the Royal Mail previously releasing stamps to commemorate cartoon characters like Peppa Pig, historical times like the Viking Era and pop groups like the Spice Girls.