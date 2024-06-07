From parking in front of your neighbour's driveway to having an untidy garden, you might be breaking the law at home without even realising it.

The property experts at Lajollalife.com have rounded up these everyday laws to help us become more aware.

See a breakdown of these surprising rules which could cost you a staggering £44,100 in total if you break them.

Perhaps one of the most surprising laws that was revealed in this research was how costly not fixing a leaking tap can be.

Can you be fined for not fixing a leaking tap?





Under The Water Industry Act 1999, you could actually be fined £1,000 for not repairing it.

The act states that homeowners are required to fix any leaky taps within a ‘reasonable amount of time’.

The Office of Water Services (Ofwat) has said that water undertakers should expect homeowners to fix leaky taps within 24 hours of becoming aware of them.

Not only could a leaking tap lead you to a hefty fine but it's also very annoying, a waste of water and could lead to further damage in your home.

A leaking tap could worsen to a bigger leak until the tap stops working entirely or could cause staining.

Do I need a plumber to fix a dripping tap?





A dripping tap is typically an easy fix which means that you often do not need to call out a plumber.

Plumbing expert Richard Southern at PriceYourJob.co.uk has shared his expert advice on the most common causes, the tools you need and a step-by-step guide on how to fix it for yourself.

What is the main cause of drippy tap?





The most common cause for a dripping tap is a worn-out washer, according to Richard.

The expert explained that putting in a new washer will usually rectify the problem.

That being said, it's not the only reason that your tap could be drinking.

For instance, other causes include dirt in the cartridge, a corroded valve seat, or a loose or damaged O ring.

Richard urged anyone that is unsure to consult with a professional plumber to identify the problem correctly.

How long does it take to fix a dripping tap?





Fixing a dripping tap is quite straightforward in most cases, according to Richard.

The plumbing expert estimated that it can be done within an hour or two.

What tools and equipment do you need to fix it?





You will need the following tools to fix a dripping tap:

Screwdriver

Adjustable spanner/pipe grips

Various sized washers

Cloth

What you should do to fix a dripping tap

There are a few things you need to prepare before fixing your dripping tap, Richard explained.

The expert said you should check for an isolation valve underneath the sink.

If there is one, you can then use a screwdriver or the handle (depending on the type) to completely isolate the tap from the water supply.

If there isn’t a valve present, you’ll have to turn off your water supply at the stop cock.

How to fix it by yourself

Follow these instructions step-by-step to learn how you can fix a dripping tap:

1. Once your tap has been isolated or the water has been turned off, drain all of the water out of the tap by turning it on.

2. Remove the tap head and then undo the headgear nut using pipe grips or an adjustable spanner. If it is tight, you may need to protect the tap using a cloth to prevent it from rotating whilst undoing the nut.

3. Next, remove the headgear assembly. The washer sits in the jumper and is either pressed in place, often over a small button or retained by a nut. If necessary, unscrew the nut holding the washer in place with an adjustable spanner.

4. Remove the old washer and insert a new washer, pushing it into the jumper.

5. Reassemble the tap in the same way that you took it apart.

6. Turn the water supply back on, either at the isolation valve or the stop cock – whichever method you used to turn it off.

7. Test the tap and make sure it is no longer dripping.