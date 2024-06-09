Beaufort Park Dental Surgery in Chepstow, announced on Friday, May 24, that the practice will "withdraw from providing NHS dental services from the 31st August 2024."

In a letter sent out to just over 10,000 patients, not all who would be classed as 'current patients' due to inactivity, the practice said "all NHS services at the practice will cease" after 18 years of providing NHS dental care for the community, with 23 years by Dr Russell Gidney of the practice.

Beaufort Park Dental Surgery has announced the practice will no longer offer NHS services after August. (Image: Google Maps)

Dr Russell Gidney, the practice's principal dentist, said: "We will be stopping all NHS services with effect from 31st August.

"Hence all further treatment will be privately.

"We have always been a Denplan practice alongside NHS and that will continue as the preferred registration.

"We will be continuing to provide general dentistry on a private basis along side cosmetic and more complex treatments such as Invisalign and implant - as we do currently."

The dental practice shared a copy of the letter that was sent out to just over 10,000 patients. (Image: Beaufort Park Dental Surgery)

On Facebook, many raised concerns of how this would affect low-income families who can't afford payment plans, while others called it a 'sad and inevitable decision' due to other NHS dental practices shutting their services.

In the Facebook post, Dr Gidney addressed those who are concerned about the dentist bills alongside housing costs and said: "We will be looking to build in some support for those who struggle to find care but that’s the next step for us."

The surgery themselves also said: "Anyone who is currently with us will have their treatment completed and we have a few months in which we will do our best to make sure everyone who is due has their check up."

The surgery said those who are already registered will have their treatment as scheduled and added we have a few months in which we will do our best to make sure everyone who is due has their checkup. (Image: Canva)

One Facebook user, said: "Basically Wales no longer has NHS dentistry. If you can't pay, you don't get check-ups or treatment. You are a fantastic dental surgery, but you shouldn't be abandoning your patients, but demanding better NHS contracts from Welsh and Westminster governments."

The response from Dr Gidney, read: "Bryony Davis totally agree.

"Except that it’s not just Wales but England too.

"I also agree on the campaigning. One of my additional roles is negotiating with Welsh Gov on NHS contracts.

It helps to have patient pressure too so contact your local MS. The more it troubles their mail bag the more pressure to change we will get, said Dr Gidney. (Image: Facebook)

"Something more suitable may come in the future but we felt we couldn’t keep holding out on a promise.

"It helps to have patient pressure too so contact your local MS. The more it troubles their mail bag the more pressure to change we will get."