Cosy Cinema gave the South Wales Argus an exclusive sneak peek of a three-hour experience in one of their private cinema pods before it opens to the public on Saturday, June 14.

The pods have been hand-designed by John and Sian, and there is enough room for the family. The Newport Cosy Cinema has a total of fifteen pods.

Seven downstairs and eight upstairs, along with a toilet and shower for overnight guests.

A pod at Cosy Cinema Newport. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest) They have one in Cardiff’s Bute Park, one in Dinas Powys in the Vale and the Newport location will be the third one in South Wales, before they open in Swansea in 2025.

Owners John and Sian also have ideas to have a multiple-use pod, where you can turn it into a table with comfortable pillows and seats to have a game night, a sports screening, and lots more.

They also plan on having a ‘hangover pod’ for those who may have had too many the previous evening to kick back and get cosy to nurse that hangover.

Pods are priced at £55 for a three-hour experience from 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm, and a six hour experience from 12:30 am to 6:30 pm is £99.



A cosy and comfortable king-size bed big enough for a family!. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest) Early evening experience is from 4 pm until 7 pm and 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm is priced at £55.

It is £155 for an overnight stay with slots 4 pm to 11 am or 7:30 am to 11 am.

Here is our verdict on the experience.

Upon arrival, I was greeted by Rachel Allsop who kindly set up a pod for me, inside the pod the screen and the set-up is amazing.

All pods have a comfortable king-size bed to kick back and relax while leaving your troubles at the door and switching off reality.

(Image: newsquest) The king-size bed was very comfortable, and if you’re a working parent like me and need five minutes to de-stress then this is perfect for you.

Not only is it for singles, but it can also be for families, and it can be turned into a romantic pod for couples as well as gathering your best girlfriends and having a girl's night.

The pod can be hired for three hours or overnight, we had the three-hour experience from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The film I picked was The Proposal which features Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

To end the experience I opted for a feel-good heartwarming episode of Gilmore Girls.

(Image: newsquest) It was the most amazing experience, people can choose from Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and other streaming services, you can also play games.

The hosts left a cosy combo for me to enjoy, which had four cans of pop, two bottles of water, crisps, chocolate, popcorn, and sweets.

There are lights inside the pod to dim to have that cinema experience, as well as an impressive sound system along with air conditioning. Once you step into the pod you instantly immerse into the experience and lose track of time.

It was an amazing little experience, with excellent service with so many movies and TV shows to choose from.

(Image: newsquest) It is great when you want that cinema experience, but also want privacy and a change of scenery.

I will definitely be returning to try the overnight experience and visit with my children.