Rhia Official, who boasts a following of 15 million on TikTok and 12.8 million YouTube subscribers, has provided prizes for the NSPCC’s Childhood Day auction.

Known for content such as mystery unboxing and lifestyle vlogs, Rhia's burgeoning partnership with Childline is designed to further support young people on her platforms who may need advice.

During her visit to the Childline base in Cardiff, Rhia said: "It was wonderful to meet with Childline staff and volunteers at my local NSPCC Childline hub in Cardiff.

"I learned such a lot during the visit about how the service provides a listening ear for children and young people."

She added that she was "delighted" to donate prizes to the auction which will aid the charity’s work safeguarding children and young people.

The auction, set to take place on June 7, offers rewards such as a meet and greet with Ant and Dec and tickets to Britain’s Got Talent.

It aims to raise awareness and funds for Childline, a free and confidential service available to under 19s seeking advice and support.

Louise Israel, Childline team manager at NSPCC Cymru’s Cardiff base, expressed her gratitude: "We are extremely grateful to Rhia for visiting our hub and for her generous donation of these fantastic prizes for the Childhood Day auction, which will help to raise vital funds."

She concluded that Rhia's involvement will help raise awareness, ensuring young people know they can access Childline when they need it.