JAMIE HARRIES, 31, of Pentwyn Terracem Marshfield, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS JAMES SUMMERS, 41, of Coed Y Felin, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ANNA-LOUISE TEG CRATHERN, 52, of Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 11, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHANE MARSH, 43, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JONJOE MAWSON-WALTON, 32, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IMRAN ALI, 37, of Christchurch Road, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ARNAS AUKSAKIS, 27, of Machen Close, Pontymister, Risca must pay £413 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH JOHN BLOOM, 35, of Llanarth Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JEANETTE RICHARDS, 51, of The Avenue, Govilon, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on November 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN BOURNE, 37, of Queen’s Croft, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on November 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MIHAI CAROL IAKAB, 39, of Maindee Parade, Newport, must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN JONES, 57, of Ashgrove Close, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARMAINE GORWILL, 38, of St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly Pontypool must pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race in Pontypool on October 22, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.