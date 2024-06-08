The Bevan Commission and the Welsh Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) have presented a study called "The Values and Value of the Third Sector: Collaboration with the statutory sector to deliver health and social care in Wales."

They say Wales' health care system 'needs' to transition from acute services to prevention and community-based healthcare, with the vital role of third sector organisations in the process highlighted.

It emphasises their strengths such as agility, resilience, and deep community connections.

The think-tank commends devotion to public benefit and the broader impact made beyond statutory requirements.

Their work often focuses more on well-being and prevention rather than acute needs.

The commission and WCVA firmly believe that, "the contribution of the third sector is needed more than ever."

They encourage all stakeholders to adopt a collaborative approach to ensure a sustainable, future-proof health and care system.

The report reveals seven ways in which third-sector organisations can aid and enrich mainstream services: hospital to home support, social prescribing, integrated delivery, co-production, innovation, addressing inequalities, and early intervention.

It also acknowledges their far-reaching impact on communities, including marginalised and minority groups and those living with specific chronic conditions.

Five recommendations were given, highlighting the path to successful cross-sector collaboration.

These include ensuring early and consistent dialogue among relevant parties, using existing third-sector infrastructure, protecting investment in vital areas, adhering to the Welsh Government’s Code of Practice for Funding the Third Sector, and developing a 'whole system' approach to monitor service delivery.

In summary, this paper puts the spotlight on the potential for more effective collaboration between statutory and third sectors to achieve better health and care outcomes.