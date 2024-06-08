In January 2024, Newport City Council announced new plans for Tredegar Park to improve the land for residents and waited for cabinet approval.

In April the council confirmed that work began on its plans to improve Tredegar Park following a public consultation.

We went down to Tredegar Park to check out the progress of the work and it is coming along nicely.

(Image: newsquest) Construction crew Ustigate Waterplay are on site of the new splash pad, which could be completed by the end of July or early August latest.

Lily Powell who owns the Able and Taste café on site told the South Wales Argus that it will be fantastic to see the return of the splash pad and newly improved park.

“It will be good for the kids and everyone, it will be very busy for us as well so it will be great.” She said.

“A lot of people have been asking about it, and they are looking forward to it coming back to the park.”

Lily Powell (R) owner of Able and Taste cafe with friend Emily (Image: newsquest) The project has been funded by the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is part of the UK government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

Tredegar Park is still open to the public while construction work takes place, and the Able and Taste café also remains open.

The play park is closed due to construction to improve the facility.

Francesca Jones was enjoying a walk with her eight-month-old daughter and was excited to take her daughter to the new splash pad.

Construction crews on-site at Tredegar Park play park (Image: newsquest)

She said: “I think it will be great, hopefully by the time my daughter is old enough to go in it it will be open.

“There is a splash pad at Victoria Park in Cardiff, and you got the Lido in Pontypridd, but it will be nice to have something here and close to us when it opens.”

Newport City Council were approached for comment.