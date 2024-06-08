In the annual general meeting on June 3, it was confirmed that Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council has been elected as chairwoman.

Concurrently, Councillors Huw Thomas (Cardiff Council leader) and Anthony Hunt (Torfaen County Borough Council leader) have become deputy chairmen.

The councillors will fulfil these roles for the 2024/2025 municipal year, highlighting the public body's commitment to regional cooperation.

Councillor Brocklesby is the first female chairperson of the SEWCJC, marking a new chapter for the committee.

The statutory regional public body, Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), has been active since 2017.

On April 1, CCR legally became part of the South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee. Whilst the legal name will be the South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee, the CCR will still be known as Cardiff Capital Region.

Ensuring the continuity of the decade-long collaborative work, CCR will strive to improve living standards across the 10 councils of South East Wales.