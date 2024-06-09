Dirk van der Valk faces allegations of making indecent images of children and possession of an extreme image portraying an act of intercourse with an animal.

The 25-year-old warehouse worker from Newport is accused of doing so between April 19, 2021 and April 21, 2023.

The defendant, of Milman Street, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.

His case was adjourned to July 5 and he was granted conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.

Van der Valk was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Sol Hartley.