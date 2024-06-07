Beacon lightings and services were held across Newport and Gwent on Thursday, June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's D-Day operations.
On D-Day, June 6 1944 allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.
D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history, and June 6, 2024 marked 80 years since the invasion of Normandy.
Hundreds across Newport and Gwent gathered to mark the occasion with beacon lights and services.
