On D-Day, June 6 1944 allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.

D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history, and June 6, 2024 marked 80 years since the invasion of Normandy.

Hundreds across Newport and Gwent gathered to mark the occasion with beacon lights and services.

D-Day service in Caldicot. Picture: Irene Quelch (Image: Irene Quelch) Preparation of the beacon in Ringland. Picture: Andrew Perkins (Image: Andrew Perkins) A local dresses a postbox with D-Day stitchings. Pictures: Nicola Gapper (Image: Nicola Gapper) D-Day services in Risca. Picture: Angela Shipp (Image: Angela Shipp) Stunning picture of a poppy near Blackwood. Picture: Fiona Rees (Image: Fiona Rees) A lit beacon to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ringland. Picture: Andrew Perkins (Image: Andrew Perkins) Flag raising ceremony in Blaenavon . Picture: Robin Birt (Image: Robin Birt)

Silhouette solider salute. Picture: Angela Shipp (Image: Angela Shipp) A field of Poppies on D-Day. Picture: Fiona Rees (Image: Fiona Rees)