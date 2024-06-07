Sixteen beaches/coastal sites in south Wales have been recognised among the best as part of Keep Wales Tidy's 2024 Wales Coast Awards with several claiming the prestigious Blue Flag accolade.
More than 45 coastal sites across Wales were recognised in the Keep Wales Tidy awards for 2024 which are separated into three categories:
- Blue Flag Awards
- Green Coast Awards
- Seaside Awards
Blue Flag is managed internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education(FEE) and is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats.
Rules for taking your dog on the beach
The 24 Welsh beaches achieving this accolade must adhere to specific criteria which includes:
- Water quality
- Information provision
- Environmental education
- Safety
- Site management
Along with the 24 Blue Flag Awards, 13 beaches in Wales were awarded the Green Coast Award which recognises their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.
The beaches that are awarded with the Green Coast accolade are said to be the ‘hidden gems’ along the Welsh coastline that are "exceptional places to visit", according to Keep Wales Tidy.
While another 12 beaches claimed the Seaside Award for the standard of their facilities and water quality.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "Wales boasts some of Europe's finest beaches and water quality, and the global recognition of our coastline is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of so many people, today we celebrate the announcement of 49 winners for the Wales Coast Awards 2024.
"With 24 Blue Flag Awards, 13 Green Coast Awards, and 12 Seaside Awards, I commend the dedication to preserving our pristine coastal environments.
"As we celebrate in this achievement, let us also heed the call to protect and preserve out coastal treasures.
"Let's ensure that we leave nothing but footprints, allowing these breathtaking spaces to be enjoyed for many generations to come."
South Wales beaches among 2024 Wales Coast Award winners
A total of 16 beaches/coastal sites in south Wales were recognised as part of the Wales Coast Awards 2024.
Blue Flag Awards
- Cefn Sidan
- Port Eynon Bay
- Caswell Bay
- Langland Bay
- Swansea Marina
- Rest Bay
- Parthcawl Marina
- Trecco Bay
- Penarth Marina
RECOMMENDED READING:
- The 2 South Wales beaches named among the best in the UK
- 'Secret' South Wales beach café named among the best in the UK
- Secret Pembrokeshire beach named among best in the UK and a must visit in 2024
Green Coast Awards
- Bracelet Bay
Seaside Awards
- Aberavon
- Llantwit Major
- Cold Knap
- Whitmore Bay
- Jackson's Bay
- Penarth
You can see the full list of Wales Coast Award winners and more details about each beach via the Keep Wales Tidy website (a link to which can be found above).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here