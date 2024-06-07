More than 45 coastal sites across Wales were recognised in the Keep Wales Tidy awards for 2024 which are separated into three categories:

Blue Flag Awards

Green Coast Awards

Seaside Awards

Blue Flag is managed internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education(FEE) and is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats.

Rules for taking your dog on the beach

The 24 Welsh beaches achieving this accolade must adhere to specific criteria which includes:

Water quality

Information provision

Environmental education

Safety

Site management

Along with the 24 Blue Flag Awards, 13 beaches in Wales were awarded the Green Coast Award which recognises their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

The beaches that are awarded with the Green Coast accolade are said to be the ‘hidden gems’ along the Welsh coastline that are "exceptional places to visit", according to Keep Wales Tidy.

While another 12 beaches claimed the Seaside Award for the standard of their facilities and water quality.

Penarth Marina was awarded a Blue Flag Award in 2024. (Image: Getty Images)

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "Wales boasts some of Europe's finest beaches and water quality, and the global recognition of our coastline is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of so many people, today we celebrate the announcement of 49 winners for the Wales Coast Awards 2024.

"With 24 Blue Flag Awards, 13 Green Coast Awards, and 12 Seaside Awards, I commend the dedication to preserving our pristine coastal environments.

"As we celebrate in this achievement, let us also heed the call to protect and preserve out coastal treasures.

"Let's ensure that we leave nothing but footprints, allowing these breathtaking spaces to be enjoyed for many generations to come."

South Wales beaches among 2024 Wales Coast Award winners

A total of 16 beaches/coastal sites in south Wales were recognised as part of the Wales Coast Awards 2024.

Blue Flag Awards

Cefn Sidan

Port Eynon Bay

Caswell Bay

Langland Bay

Swansea Marina

Rest Bay

Parthcawl Marina

Trecco Bay

Penarth Marina

Green Coast Awards

Bracelet Bay

Seaside Awards

Aberavon

Llantwit Major

Cold Knap

Whitmore Bay

Jackson's Bay

Penarth

You can see the full list of Wales Coast Award winners and more details about each beach via the Keep Wales Tidy website (a link to which can be found above).