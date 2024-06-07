Buckholt Bryngaer CIC, Churchill Archaeology, and Amgueddfa Cymru collaborated and secured Heritage Lottery Fund grant funding for this community archaeology project at the Buckholt in Monmouthshire.

The excavation, which began on Wednesday, aimed to study an Iron Age hilltop enclosure and an 18th-century cottage.

Surprisingly, the dig immediately revealed that the Buckholt's historical importance had been greatly underestimated.

The enclosure's earth banks turned out to be well-preserved large stone walls, indicating that the structure is more significant than a stock enclosure, and possibly predates the Iron Age.

Additionally, the cottage site expanded from two to five buildings, complete with a cider press, bread oven, and 17th-century pottery.

The site's revelations are set to continue for the next three days.

Public tours will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm.

The meeting point for these tours is the Buckholt Wood entrance on Manson Lane, NP25 5RD.

Limited parking is available, so car sharing is advised.

Contact info@churchillarchaeology.com for further free information.