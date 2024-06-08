A MAN has appeared in court accused of harassment and of making threats to kill and threats to burn down property.
Casey Jones, 20, from Newport did not enter a plea to the charges which were allegedly committed between January 31 and February 4.
A provisional trial date of October 1 was set at Cardiff Crown Court with the case expected to last between three and four days.
Casey, of no fixed abode, is due to appear in court next on June 28 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.
The defendant was represented by Peter Donnison and the prosecution by Sol Hartley.
