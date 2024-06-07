Paul Kirtland, 69, from Newport was due to learn his fate at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court but his case was adjourned so that further medical evidence about him could be presented in mitigation.

The defendant, of Church Road, has admitted possessing a prohibited weapon (disguised firearm), possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device/thing.

Kirtland has no previous convictions.

Judge Richard Kember adjourned sentence to July 5.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.