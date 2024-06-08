The 'What Kids Are Reading Report', published by leading edtech provider Renaissance, containing data from more than 26,000 Welsh students, reveals a 4.4 per cent annual decrease in the number of books read by school-aged children.

Although there is a general decline, the study adds a silver lining by noting that young Welsh readers are picking more challenging books, particularly in the upper age ranges.

The downturn in reading seems to mirror a broader trend, as pupils' reading attainment is also suffering a fall, based on research from Renaissance and the Educational Policy Institute.

Mark Rogerson, head of English at Myddelton College in Denbigh, said: "Renaissance has truly transformed the way we approach literacy at Myddelton College.

"Despite initial hesitations, the integration of Renaissance into our daily schedule has proven to be an oasis of calm and a catalyst for improving literacy."

However, the report also found that Welsh secondary school pupils are experiencing a reading slump, with a marked decline in understanding accompanying the sharp drop in book reading.

On the flip side, the research affirms that more reading in school correlates with higher reading achievement.

Professor Keith Topping from the University of Dundee, who analysed the data, said: "More reading practice at an appropriate level of difficulty improves pupils’ reading performance, with more reading time in school leading to higher reading attainment.

"This has a knock-on impact on academic performance across the board."

Crispin Chatterton, former teacher and director of education at Renaissance, said: "Despite the dip in overall reading levels, there is still much to celebrate in terms of the depth and breadth of the books being read across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

"It’s great to see children turning to books to find more representative and aspirational role models in this year’s report."