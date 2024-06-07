Yates will re-open tonight as a Craft Union venue after a £60,000 investment and will open in time for the upcoming Euro 2024 campaign.

The popular high street venue on Greyfriars Road boasts fifteen 4K HDTVs, four projector screens and multiple sky boxes for the upcoming sporting schedule this summer.

As part of the investment and reopening, Yates Cardiff will now be managed by Stuart and Rechelle Dalton.

The couple are experienced operators with Craft Union and have previously overseen several other successful pubs in South Wales, including the Olde Cross Keys in Swansea.

Yates will re-open as a Craft Union pub tonight June 7 (Image: Supplied) They have transformed the Olde Cross Keys into one of Craft Union’s top-performing sites.

Stuart and Rechelle have returned to their hometown of Cardiff and are excited to take over the management of Yates Cardiff.

They said: “We are so pleased to be back home and running a venue as iconic as Yates Cardiff.

“Craft Union really places the community at the centre of its venues, and we are looking forward to getting to know our locals and transforming Yates into a venue everyone can love and enjoy, with plenty of fun events and charity initiatives on the cards.

The Cardiff venue had a £60,000 investment (Image: supplied) “Our wonderful daughter Amy will also be joining us in running the venue, it’s a true family affair and we’re dedicated to making the next chapter of Yates’ story exceptional.”

Yates Cardiff is open until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays and guests can enjoy their Pop Party every Friday night from 7 pm and live DJ act every Saturday from 8:30 pm till close.

Pool table and new dartboard at Yates (Image: Supplied)

In addition to their weekend festivities, Yates also hosts a Monday Race Day, where guests can win free pints for choosing the winning horses as well as their infamous Yates Crashers student night, every Wednesday, with a DJ playing the very best chart tunes, Indie, Pop, R&B and Dance classics until 1 am.

On Thursdays, Yates hosts ‘Thank Duck its Thursday’ as it streams live duck racing on their huge TV screens, with prizes for the plucky winners.

Concluding a fantastic week of entertainment, Yates Cardiff is the ultimate hang-out spot for watching sports on Sundays in the company of fellow fans.