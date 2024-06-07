A MAN has been found not guilty by a jury of raping a woman.
Aaron Mills, 22, from Newport was cleared of three counts of rape in December 2020 following a trial at the city’s crown court.
The defendant, of Duckpool Road, had denied all the allegations against him.
Recorder Robin Rouch was the judge in Mr Mills’ trial and he was discharged following the jurors’ verdicts.
