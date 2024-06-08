Specsavers Abergavenny has appointed Jamie Edwards, an experienced professional in the optical care sector hailing from Abertillery.

The 33-year-old started his career at Specsavers 12 years ago at the Newport store on Spytty Road, advancing through managerial roles at the Ebbw Vale branch and had a stint working in Cwmbran, as well as in domiciliary services.

He also successfully completed the Specsavers Pathway programme, a scheme aimed at preparing employees for store partnership by honing their business skills.

Prior to his recent appointment, Mr Edwards ran his own glazing business back home in Abertillery.

Discussing his new position, Mr Edwards said: "Joining Specsavers has always been about the opportunity to not just work, but to co-own and grow with the business.

"I am passionate about offering career progression opportunities similar to those I have benefited from during my time with Specsavers.

"I am thrilled to now lead the Abergavenny store and look forward to driving our business forward, enhancing our services, and giving back to the community that has supported us over the years."

Specsavers Abergavenny is open seven days a week.