West Monmouth School pupils unveiled the Wanderlust Exhibition at the Amgueddfa Torfaen Museum in Pontypool.

The images and poetry presented document the pupils' lives and show cultural pride.

Poet Patrick Jones and photographer Jon Pountney assisted in the creation of the project.

The exhibit marked the start of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month, with the theme this year being "family."

The community project was funded by the West Gwent Community Cohesion Grant.

Fred Edwards, a year 8 pupil, was among the participants.

He expressed pride and a boost in self-confidence.

Fred said: "I am so proud of myself and feel much more confident that my work is going to be displayed in a museum, and this would not have been possible without this project or Lynne.

"The project shows who we are and that we are a normal community just living a different lifestyle."

Mr Pountney also praised the project.

He appreciated the freedom he had in guiding the pupils' photography.

He said: "I've had a brilliant time with kids, they're a really open and friendly bunch.

"I didn’t want to be too hands on and direct the photography too much, so the brilliant results you see on the walls around us are what they’ve come up with and I'm just really, really pleased."

The involvement from Torfaen County Borough Council members Lynne Robinson and Bronwyn Parker was invaluable to the project.

Ms Robinson - the council's Gypsy Traveller practice manager - said: "We are incredibly excited to be involved with such an innovative project.

"It has given the pupils an opportunity to explore and celebrate their culture, and they have also gained some valuable skills in the process.

"It also provides the non-traveller community with the chance of having a much broader insight into the real lives of the Roma and Gypsy traveller communities living throughout the borough."

The Wanderlust Exhibition will be open every Wednesday, from 10am - 1pm, and every Saturday, from 1pm - 4pm for the rest of June.