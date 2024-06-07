Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer went head-to-head in the first debate of the 2024 general election on Tuesday (June 4), with coverage broadcast on ITV.

Now leading figures from seven of the biggest political parties in Britain will take part in the next election debate set to air on BBC One, BBC News and BBC iPlayer tonight (Friday, June 7).

The debate will take place at London Broadcasting House and will be hosted/moderated by Mishal Husain.

Line-up for the BBC general election debate

There will be seven parties represented in Friday's general election debate on the BBC including the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Reform UK.

The participants in BBC's election debate are:

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative Party)

Angela Rayner (Labour Party)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrats)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party)

Carla Denyer (Green Party)

Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru)

Nigel Farage (Reform UK)

Nigel Farage in profile

The questions put to the politicians will come from the public - either from the audience or those who have sent in questions via the BBC website.

There won’t be any opening statements nor a time limit on answers, but participants will be invited to give a 30-second closing statement at the end of the debate.

The BBC said: "The debate aims to reflect the issues that matter most to the public, and give voters the chance to hear from a wide range of political parties during the election campaign period."

What time is the BBC general election debate on TV tonight?





The general election debate will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC News from 7.30pm until 9pm on Friday (June 7).

The debate will also be broadcast on BBC iPlayer, local radio stations across the country and there will be full live coverage online.

There will be another head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on the BBC on June 26.