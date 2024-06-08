Pinkmove estate agents in Newport have listed a six-bedroom, spacious terraced property, which is perfect for a family to add their touch to the home.

The property benefits from an abundance of charm and potential, located on the delightful Stow Park Avenue in Newport, and offers an opportunity for someone looking to modernise and create their dream family home.

Stow Park Avenue, Newport - REF# 00021937 (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the property, visitors will find five generous double-bedrooms, complemented by a single room for an office space or relaxation room.

The terraced property comes equipped with three reception rooms, giving future owners plenty of space for relaxing, entertaining, and even working from home.

Stow Park Avenue, Newport - REF# 00021937 (Image: Rightmove)

The main living room features a large bay window, bathing the room in natural light and enhancing its spacious feel.

The dining room is conveniently linked to the garden, offering a pleasant environment for hosting dinner parties and family gatherings, which can then turn into al fresco dining.

Stow Park Avenue, Newport - REF# 00021937 (Image: Rightmove)

Additionally, there is a snug / breakfast room, perfect for enjoying quiet mornings with a cup of coffee.

The kitchen at this Newport property can easily become the heart of the home, exuding natural light and ready to be transformed into a culinary haven once it is modernised.

Stow Park Avenue, Newport - REF# 00021937 (Image: Rightmove)

The terraced property has high ceilings and original features throughout, adding a touch of grandeur, elegance and heritage.

An additional basement provides extra storage space, and the garden offers a peaceful outdoor retreat.

Stow Park Avenue, Newport - REF# 00021937 (Image: Rightmove)

The property is listed as a freehold with Council Tax Band, E.

The property on Stow Park Avenue in Newport is priced at £425,000.