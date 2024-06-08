Last week, MonLife Sports Development Team hosted a week-long programme for primary school pupils across the region.

They attended training sessions and activities aimed at celebrating their leadership accomplishments.

Participants represented 26 out of 30 primary schools in the county, engaging in a range of activities from MonLife Services, Monlife Leadership Academy and external partners.

Events included play development, Active Travel promotion, pupil voice workshops, National Governing Body workshops, Team Building, and Wellbeing awareness.

Local facilities, including Caldicot, Chepstow and Monmouth Comprehensive Schools, provided venues for the programme.

Support was also provided by organisations like Abergavenny Rugby Club and Abergavenny Bowls Club at Bailey Park.

This initiative is part of the MonLife Sports Development Team's dedication to delivering the Sports Leaders PlayMaker award.

This programme, which has engaged all 30 Monmouthshire primary schools this academic year, allows learners to positively impact their schools' wellbeing following their award achievement.

Throughout the week, 34 Leadership Academy volunteers supported the conferences, totalling 156 hours.

To learn more about the PlayMaker initiative or other Sport Development projects, visit the MonLife website or email sport@monmouthshire.gov.uk.