A MAN has admitted having fighting dogs in Cardigan and Abergavenny.
Matthew Russell, 21, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences which breached the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Russell, now of Underhill Crescent in Abergavenny, was accused of three charges of possessing a fighting dog.
It was alleged that Russell had a Pitbull terrier named Brad in Abergavenny on July 27, and a second Pitbull terrier named Mercy, also in Abergavenny, on August 3.
The defendant, formerly of Golwg Y Castell in Cardigan, was also charged with having a third Pitbull terrier, named Rambo, in Cardigan on August 17.
He admitted each of the offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court on May 9.
Russell was granted bail, and will return to court on July 23 for sentence.
