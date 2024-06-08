Over the past year, these committed individuals have played a key role in maintaining historical places and running art centres, showing the deep-rooted sense of community that thrives in the county.

24-year-old exhibitions volunteer from Cwmbran, Niamh O’Dobhain, has devoted almost two years at Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre.

She said: "Llantarnam Grange offers valuable experience in developing and gaining new skills to help me pursue a career in the arts.

"Through volunteering, I’ve gained experience assisting in curating and putting up exhibitions for the local community.

"It’s friendly and supportive environment has helped me to stay creative and maintain my art practice since graduating from university."

Alice Bethune, finance director for the centre, expressed gratitude towards volunteers who offered up to 450 hours of support to the centre in the past year.

She said: "From assisting during our exhibition changeover, cleaning our tables in the café, to maintaining our front garden, and so much more, our volunteers help us bring together exhibitions, activities and numerous other events to our community and beyond.

"We would like to thank all our volunteers, past and present for their time, effort and dedication; we are and always will be grateful."

Different venues have benefited from volunteers' work.

Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall saw about 2,500 volunteer hours helping to preserve the venue.

Congress Theatre volunteers devoted 5,705 hours to support cultural events and performances.

Around 2,592 hours were spent at Torfaen Museum on preserving the region’s history and artifacts, and about 4,200 hours given by the Blaenavon Heritage Group to promote heritage in the area.

Individuals interested in volunteering at venues can contact them directly or visit the Connect Torfaen website.