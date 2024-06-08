The £30m state-of-the-art amenities at Croesyceiliog School, including a floodlit all-weather pitch, theatre, and dance studio, have been open to sports clubs and activity groups since October.

The facilities were built as part of the 21st Century School development.

Following the opening to the public, more than 36 diverse groups have taken advantage of these indoor and outdoor facilities.

Activities ranging from dance classes, cricket, Brownies, musical concerts, youth and seniors’ rugby and football, to wheelchair rugby, are being conducted here.

Adam Smith-Lucas from Cwmbran Football Club said: "The winter 3G training facilities provide an excellent opportunity for the players to maintain their skills and fitness levels during the colder months, the facilities are well equipped with lighting and a very versatile space."

Echoing those sentiments, Chris Page of Llanarth Cricket Club said: "Our club used Croesyceiliog sports hall for senior and junior teams, the facilities are excellent, being accessible, modern, clean and well-lit and all equipment was of a good standard.

"We found the online booking system particularly useful to view availability of the facilities so we could plan our usage, also, all the staff we encountered or communicated with were always helpful, we will be using the facilities again and recommending others to do the same."

Dawson Jones MBE, from Pontypool Rugby Club, also expressed gratitude to the school.

He said: "On behalf of Pontypool & District Schools RFU I would like to thank Croesyceiliog School for the use of the facilities last season whilst our outside fields were waterlogged, it certainly helped the District team winning the DC Thomas Cup at Principality Stadium."

Croesyceiliog School's facilities are open six days a week during the term and longer during holidays, is also reaching out to the business community.

It is seeking sponsorship for its 70 sporting teams that regularly compete in national and regional competitions.

Businesses interested in these opportunities can do so by featuring their names and logos on kit, in newsletters, on the school website, and potentially, in team photos.

Inquiries should be directed to business manager Faye Harman via email at f.harman@croesy.schoolsedu.org.uk.