It will take place at Newport Railway Station between 9am and midday.

The service, offered by Transport for Wales (TfW), follows the success of similar events last year.

The events registered more than 200 bikes and gained 250 responses to an active travel survey.

The bike marking events aim to demonstrate the opportunities available to incorporate cycling into everyday journeys, in efforts to address climate urgency by reducing the use of private cars.

The community activities will continue throughout summer, touring stations across Wales and the English borders until September.

Matthew Gilbert, TfW’s head of active travel and placemaking, said, "Last year’s events were a huge success and we're delighted to be bringing them back this summer.

"We want our future transport network to make it easier for you to make more sustainable travel choices and contribute to a reduction in vehicle emissions."

To promote bike security, the initiative will offer free Bike Register kits.

Working with the British Transport Police (BTP), TfW is committed to supporting an integrated transport network across Wales, as well as the delivery of local active travel schemes.