VPZ, the UK's largest vaping retailer, has opened the service as part of its commitment to helping adult smokers quit and clean up environments.

The shop is the retailer's 170th store and is geared towards offering reusable vape alternatives alongside a dedicated one-to-one service to help smokers transition to vaping.

Director at VPZ, Doug Mutter said: "We are proud to open in Cwmbran and bring our own innovative recycling services to tackle the environmental problem of disposable vaping alongside offering affordable reusable alternatives to support adult smokers in their journey to quit.

"We are also pioneering in the battle against waste and are proud to have launched our vape recycling service across all stores."

The store is part of the company's extended efforts to ensure stop-smoking advice is easily accessible to smokers in the area.

The VPZ Cwmbran vape recycling service is in collaboration with WasteCare designed to recycle vaping devices and e-cigarettes, underscoring VPZ's commitment to environmental causes.

The service is open to all vapers.

The store officially opened its doors on May 31.