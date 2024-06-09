The Conservative has represented Monmouth since 2005 but the general election on July 4 will be fought on redrawn boundaries mirroring those of Monmouthshire County Council.

The candidates include an independent and lesser known political parties include the pro European True & Fair Party and the Heritage Party.

Mr Davies holds a 9,982 majority from 2019 but the seat now includes Caldicot, Magor, Undy and Rogiet and has also lost four wards, south east of Cwmbran, to Torfaen.

The full list of candidates are:

Ioan Rhys Bellin, Plaid Cymru address: Pontypridd

Ian Chandler, Green Party address: Monmouthshire

David Thomas Charles Davies, Welsh Conservative address: Monmouthshire

June Davies, True & Fair Party address: Monmouth

Catherine Ann Fookes, Welsh Labour address: Monmouthshire

Owen Lewis, Independent address: Monmouthshire

Emma Meredith, Heritage Party address: Monmouthshire

William Denston Powell, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Talgarth, Brecon

Max Windsor-Peplow Reform UK, address: West Worcestershire