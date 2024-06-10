He has represented the area since 2015, and is currently shadow minister without portfolio, and had a reduced 3,742 majority in 2019.

The self-described “socially conservative” Heritage Party is standing in the constituency as well as an independent candidate.

Four wards in Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon have transferred into the Torfaen constituency from the Conservative held, former Monmouth Parliamentary constituency.

The full list of candidates standing in Torfaen is:

Nikki Brooke, Heritage Party address: Newport

Philip Davies, Green Party address: Cwmbran

Lee Dunning, Independent address: Torfaen

Nathan John Edmunds, Welsh Conservative address: Torfaen

Matthew Jones, Plaid Cymru address: Cwmbran

Brendan Roberts, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Cwmbran

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Welsh Labour address: Torfaen

Ian Michael Williams, Reform UK address: Blackwood, Caerphilly