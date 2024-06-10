SEVEN candidates will challenge former Labour MP and candidate for Newport east, Jessica Moden, for the Newport east seat at the general election.
Jessica Morden has held the seat as the representative for Newport east since 1997, serving as a Labour party affiliate since 2005.
Boundary changes have affected residents in Newport west and Islwyn and could affect some in the Newport East parliamentary constituency.
The full list of candidates standing in Newport east, is:
Pippa Bartolotti; Independent Party; Address: Newport east
Rachel Buckler; Welsh Conservative Party; Address: Monmouthshire
Jonathan Thomas Clark; Plaid Cymru; Address: Newport
Mike Ford; Heritage Party; Address: Newport east
Lauren James; The Green Party / Plaid Werdd; Address: Newport west and Islwyn
John Miller; Welsh Liberal Democrats - Democratiaid Rhyddfrydol Cymru; Address: Newport east
Jessica Morden; Welsh Labour / Llafur Cymru; Address: Newport east
Tommy Short; Reform UK; Address: Monmouthshire
