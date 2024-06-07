Motorcyclist Ben Ford from Monmouth, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a black Fiat Panda car and his red Yamaha motorcycle on the B4293 Monmouth Road at around 7pm on Wednesday, May 29.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "He can now be named as Ben Ford; his next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers."

Ben Ford, whose smile 'brought sunshine to the dullest of days', with his beloved cat, Miggy. (Image: Gwent Police)

Tributes

Ben’s family have paid tribute to him, and said:

“Ben was adorable and adored, affectionate, bright, bubbly, chatty and engaging. He had an infectious energy and his smile brought sunshine to the dullest of days.

“He wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, he was messy, noisy, disorganised, impetuous, stubborn, and often totally inflexible. But that was part of his charm.

“He was an accomplished sportsman and was infuriatingly talented and won many trophies and medals in swimming and junior gymnastics. His current sporting loves were golf, rugby, boxing and the gym.

“For Ben, life was for living. This summer was going to be epic, a family holiday in Anglesey, Hozier in Chepstow, Paris for the Olympics and then to Boardmasters; all with the magical person who is his beautiful girlfriend.

“Ben’s passing leaves an unfillable void in all our hearts. He sprinkled his own very special stardust wherever he went and on whoever he met.”

The police investigations are still ongoing.

The Gwent Police spokesperson has said: "Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed it or was travelling along the B4293 between Monmouth and Trellech between 6.45pm and 7pm on Wednesday 29 May, to contact us.

"Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400176227."