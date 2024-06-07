The Many Tears Animal Rescue team told their followers on Facebook that they are running low on dry dog food for adult female dogs and their puppies.

The team said: "We are running low on Royal Canin Starter Mother & Babydog dry food for our very adorable puppies here.

"If anyone was able to donate this food we would be so very grateful.

"Unfortunately we can't add them to our Amazon wishlist as they aren't dispatched from Amazon, but they can be purchased from the following websites."

The list of vendors that sell the 'Royal Canin Starter Mini' include Pets at Home, VioVet, Zooplus and Amazon.

Donors have been told that they can take the donations or deliver the pet food to the Many Tears Animal Rescue site in Llanelli.

The animal rescue service thanked all those who donate to the service and for their support.

Address: Many Tears Animal Rescue, Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB