A committee found that Katie Walsh, formerly of Raglan Primary School in Monmouthshire, behaved in an 'unacceptable' way after making derogatory comments about a pupil on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The 'Fitness to Practice' committee of the Education Workforce Council (EWC) also found other allegations to be true against Ms Walsh.

The Fitness to Practice committee of the Education Workforce Council (EWC) found several allegations to be true against Ms Walsh. (Image: Wales News Service)

These included displaying intimidating, undermining, derogatory and bullying in nature behaviours towards one or more colleagues at the school between approximately 2018 and 2021.

In or around October 2020, Ms Walsh said within earshot of a Year 4 class of children that a pupil was behaving “like a bit of a t***”, or words to that effect.

The Education Workforce Council (EWC) also found that between approximately 2017 and 2021, the former primary school teacher behaved in a rude and/or aggressive and/or patronising way towards several colleagues.

The 'Fitness to Practice' committee set a Prohibition Order, which meant indefinitely removing Ms Walsh from the Register of Education Practitioners as school teacher.

The committee also decided that Ms Walsh cannot submit an application for restoration to the Register of Education Practitioners before a full 24 months (or two years) have passed.

If Ms Walsh does not submit a successful application to restore her eligibility as a school teacher after May 24, 2026 (two years since the imposed Prohibition Order), she will remain prohibited from teaching indefinitely.

Ms Walsh has the right to appeal the decision to the High Court within 28 days.