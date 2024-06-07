A ROAD was closed for approximately three hours due to a medical emergency.
The A467 between Risca and Watsville was closed to motorists at around 1pm on Friday, June 7, due to a medical emergency.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and air ambulance, to assist with traffic management."
The police force confirmed that a woman was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, after receiving the report around 12.10pm.
The incident, which occurred near the A467 Risca Bypass between the Tesco roundabout and Fullmoon roundabout, meant that the road was closed until around 3.28pm.
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 7, 2024
ℹ The A467 is currently closed between Tesco roundabout and Fullmoon roundabout. ℹ
Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.
Thank you." pic.twitter.com/UOEENXV7XC
The incident also affected bus services in the area as Newport Bus said the R1, R2 and 1 bus services were experiencing delays.
Due to an accident on the A467 Risca Bypass which is now closed , we are expecting delays on the following services ,— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) June 7, 2024
R1
R2
1
More updates will follow
