The A467 between Risca and Watsville was closed to motorists at around 1pm on Friday, June 7, due to a medical emergency.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and air ambulance, to assist with traffic management."

A medical emergency closed off part of the A467 (Image: Google Maps)

The police force confirmed that a woman was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, after receiving the report around 12.10pm.

The incident, which occurred near the A467 Risca Bypass between the Tesco roundabout and Fullmoon roundabout, meant that the road was closed until around 3.28pm.

The incident also affected bus services in the area as Newport Bus said the R1, R2 and 1 bus services were experiencing delays.