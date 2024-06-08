Gwent Police had to close the A472 near Tredomen in Ystrad Mynach for a number of hours on Monday, June 3 after receiving reports of a crash.

Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and confirmed the crash involved two vehicles, a Volkswagen Polo and Honda CR-V.

Both drivers and the passenger of the Honda attended hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 39-year-old woman from Pontlottyn, was arrested on suspicion of driving with a specified controlled drug in excess of the specified limit.

Police have since released her under investigation while enquiries continue.

The statement issued to the Argus reads: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A472 near Tredomen 5.15pm on Monday 3 June

"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved two cars: a Volkswagen Polo and Honda CR-V.

"The driver and passenger of the Honda and the driver of the Volkswagen attended hospital with minor injuries.

"The driver of the Volkswagen, a 39-year-old woman from Pontlottyn, was arrested on suspicion of driving with a specified controlled drug in excess of the specified limit. She has been released under investigation will enquiries continue.

"Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us via 101 or social media quoting log reference 2400182492."