Monmouthshire Upcycle, a branch of the Forest Upcycling Project, based in Chepstow, reported that two men had stolen the tip jar from their coffee shop workers on Wednesday afternoon, around lunchtime.

Posting on Facebook, the charity requested that the alleged thieves return the money, and spoke of how hard their employees work, adding that they were "so sad" this had happened.

By 3pm on Wednesday, Monmouthshire Upcycle were able to confirm on their Facebook page that the money had "been recovered" and that the issue was "being dealt with".

Gwent Police were informed and launched an investigation into the theft.

They told the Argus: "We received a report of a theft at a commercial address on Station Yard Industrial Estate, Station Road, Chepstow at around 12.20pm on Wednesday 5 June.

"An unknown male is alleged to have taken cash from inside the premises at around 10.30am.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."