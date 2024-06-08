Ruth Jones launched her General Election campaign as the Welsh Labour candidate for Newport West and Islwyn on Wednesday, June 5.

Mrs Jones was first elected as MP for Newport West in an April 2019 by-election following the death of her friend and political mentor Paul Flynn.

She then defended the seat at the General Election only eight months later against the trend of Labour defeats nationwide.

Five years and three Tory prime ministers later, the former NHS physiotherapist has launched her campaign for the new constituency of Newport West and Islwyn.

Local party members attended the launch event at Mrs Jones' campaign headquarters in Mill Street, Newport, last week.

Supporters heard rousing speeches from former Islwyn MP (1995-2010) Lord Don Touhig and former Newport City Council leader (2016-19) Baroness Debbie Wilcox who both spoke from experience about the difference Labour can make in power.

Jayne Bryant, the Senedd member for Newport West and new council leader Dimitri Batrouni also addressed the crowd.

"I'm supporting Ruth because she is a people person. She's always willing to listen to residents and take action to support them," Cllr Batrouni said.

"She will fight for the people of Newport West and Islwyn and make sure their voice is heard loud and clear at Westminster."

'Change with Labour'

In the first two days of the campaign, Mrs Jones and local volunteers headed to Castleton and Argoed - talking to residents at either end of the new constituency boundaries.

Mrs Jones said she was "proud and grateful" to see the level of Labour support in both communities but reminded people they must vote if they want to finally kick the Tories out.

"I've been talking to residents in Islwyn for a number of months and I've really enjoyed exploring all the area has to offer.

"Argoed is a far cry from the chaos of Westminster but people here have been living with the consequences of Tory failure for too long.

"There is only one way to turn a page on 14 years of broken promises, division and decline and that's by voting for change with Labour.

"I'll be a strong voice for all of Newport West and Islwyn as we begin to right the wrongs of the Tories' failures and ensure no one is left behind in Labour's decade of national renewal."