Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack are being recalled by the supermarket because they contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label.

This “mispack” means the products are a “possible health risk” for anyone with an allergy to peanuts, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has reported.

Friday 7 June 2024 - @Tesco recalls various Tesco Multipack Chocolate Bars because of undeclared peanuts #FoodAllergy https://t.co/VeqMcyLc04 pic.twitter.com/0ec2GpyY75 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 7, 2024

Product details of the affected Tesco chocolate bar multipacks which contain nuts and have been mislabelled are as follows:

Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack

Pack size: 6 x 40g

Best before date: February 28, 2025

Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack

Pack size: 6 x 40g

Best before dates: January 31, 2025 and February 28, 2025

The FSA said: “The products contain peanuts making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

It added: “If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to any Tesco store for a full refund. For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

Tesco commented: “We are recalling specific date codes of our Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack (6 x 40g) and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack (6 x 40g).

“Due to a mispack, there is a risk of peanuts not being declared as an ingredient in the product.

“This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

The supermarket has offered the following advice to its customers who have bought the products named in its latest recall: “Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

"For any further enquiries, please contact our Customer Service team.”

What are FSA allergy alerts?





The FSA explained: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”