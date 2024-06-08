Newport's commemorations commenced this weekend with a parade led by members of the armed forces and veterans followed by a short service at the war memorial on High Street.

Dozens of people lined the streets to pay their respects as the parade passed (Image: NQ) Dozens of people lined the streets to pay their respects as the parade began from the top of Cambrian Road at 11.45am on Saturday, June 8.

The parade, fronted by the Newport Steadfast Band, made its way up Cambrian Road, onto Bridge Street before coming to a halt while a short memorial service took place.

Both the service and parade were attended by local election candidates and Mayor of Newport, Cllr Ray Mogford, an RAF veteran himself.

Mayor of Newport Cllr Ray Mogford was among the people in attendance to pay their respects (Image: NQ) The last post was played just before prayers were made and calls for remembrance were said.

Veterans and members of the armed forces carried flags to mark the commemoration of D-Day, with the service ended by people placing wreaths at the war memorial in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

Veteran Johnny 'B Good' (second right) was in attendance with his sister Angela Corbett (left), grandson Conway and niece Laura Ragatt (right) (Image: NQ) Many people who attended were there with family, including Angela Corbett, who was with her daughter Laura Raggatt, grandson Conway, and brother and veteran Johnny B Good, as he is known to many.

Ms Corbett said: "It was a lovely service, a lovely way to mark the anniversary of such an important event in the country's history."

Ms Raggatt, who had travelled from Oxford for the weekend to visit family, said: "It's been such a nice experience and for young people like Conway to see this and be reminded of the history."

Mr Good remarked that commemorations like this "are so important" to ensure the sacrifice of the fallen is never forgotten.

The service was completed by people placing wreaths at the foot of the war memorial and the Newport Steadfast Band played 'The Last Post' (Image: NQ) The service and parade were not the only markers of the anniversary being held across Newport this week, as a beacon lighting had taken place at the Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields in Ringland on Thursday, June 6.