COMMUNITIES across Gwent and beyond will have been coming together this weekend to honour the fallen on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Newport's commemorations commenced this weekend with a parade led by members of the armed forces and veterans followed by a short service at the war memorial on High Street.
Dozens of people lined the streets to pay their respects as the parade began from the top of Cambrian Road at 11.45am on Saturday, June 8.
The parade, fronted by the Newport Steadfast Band, made its way up Cambrian Road, onto Bridge Street before coming to a halt while a short memorial service took place.
Both the service and parade were attended by local election candidates and Mayor of Newport, Cllr Ray Mogford, an RAF veteran himself.
The last post was played just before prayers were made and calls for remembrance were said.
Veterans and members of the armed forces carried flags to mark the commemoration of D-Day, with the service ended by people placing wreaths at the war memorial in remembrance of those who lost their lives.
Many people who attended were there with family, including Angela Corbett, who was with her daughter Laura Raggatt, grandson Conway, and brother and veteran Johnny B Good, as he is known to many.
Ms Corbett said: "It was a lovely service, a lovely way to mark the anniversary of such an important event in the country's history."
Ms Raggatt, who had travelled from Oxford for the weekend to visit family, said: "It's been such a nice experience and for young people like Conway to see this and be reminded of the history."
Mr Good remarked that commemorations like this "are so important" to ensure the sacrifice of the fallen is never forgotten.
The service and parade were not the only markers of the anniversary being held across Newport this week, as a beacon lighting had taken place at the Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields in Ringland on Thursday, June 6.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here