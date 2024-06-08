Dean Williams, 53, died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident in Church Road, Ton Pentre, which occurred at shortly after 6am on Friday, June 7.

In a family tribute, Dean’s wife Laura said: “Dean Williams – Dean Arms, Dean.

“A loving husband, dad, doting grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and daddy to the fur babies.

“My beautiful husband passed away in the early hours of Friday morning in a road collision, riding the vehicle he loved.

“He had three passions in his life: his family, his motorbikes and the gym. A well-liked Trealaw boy, who will be truly missed.

“Us as a family thank everyone for their loving and kind words. Please be patient as we come to terms of his tragic loss, and we will all reply in due course. Thank you, Laura and family.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the single-vehicle collision, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation can contact us via one of the methods, quoting reference 2400187127:

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk

Call 101

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via this link https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form