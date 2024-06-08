With Cwmbran Community Council's Big Event on Saturday, that was completely possible.

The event, held at the ever-popular Cwmbran Boating Lake, was a celebration of all things local, bringing together local traders, food businesses and charities for a wonderful day full of fun and sun.

Dozens of people descended on the Boating Lake field in Cwmbran for a fun family day out in the sun (Image: NQ) Dozens of families descended on the Boating Lake for the event, which included craft stalls, face painters, live music, sports, dance acts, food and drink, a dog show and even a children's fun fair.

What seemed like hundreds of stalls filled the local field, offering a bit of something for everyone as dozens of people milled about, including young children and dogs.

There was a range of funfair rides to keep the little ones entertained (Image: NQ) Charities were also on had at the fair to offer advice and engage with people to find out more about what they do and how they can be supported.

Eight month-old Guide Dog puppy Unity and puppy raiser Tom Green were charming people throughout the day (Image: NQ) One such example of this was Guide Dogs Cymru, with eight month old Guide Dog puppy Unity charming people alongside her puppy dog trainer Tom Green.

Tom said: "It's so lovely to be able to come out to events like these and really get involved with the community.

"People love dogs, so this is just a brilliant opportunity to chat to people and get them to find out more about us."

Unity was a star for the camera, and was eagerly lapping up all the affection as people gathered round to pet her.

There were plenty of other organisations at the event, all offering some form of children's activity as well as further information, including the area seven South Wales sea cadets.

The Area 7 sea cadets were at the event to encourage people to join up (Image: NQ) Much as you would expect at a community fair event such as this, there was a huge number of arts and crafts and food stalls with beautiful homemade products on sale.

Brainy Bath Bombs is the brainchild of Sarah Morgan and her 'glamourous assistant' James Hayes (Image: NQ) Brainy Bath Bombs, owned by Sarah Morgan, is based in Pontypool and offers children an educational element to bath-time.

Ms Morgan said: "I started this company after I discovered that my autistic daughter needed to be spoken to as part of her speech therapy and the only time I could get her to sit still long enough was in the bath.

"The colours and fun fact cards really engaged her, and you can read to the little ones while in the bath, so they're always learning something - from 999 topics, to animals, you name it."

Melanie Smallwood of Heads and Tails Art (Image: NQ) Animals was also a recurring theme at the event, with Heads and Tails Art, a bespoke craft and painting company by Melanie Smallwood, being very popular with customers.

Melanie said: "I make most of my paintings on commission, so if you have a pet and want something done, get in touch and I can do something."

Jewellery was also popular, with a range of stalls offering all sorts of beautiful homemade necklaces and earrings among many things, an example of which was Yvette Viner's Jewellery.

Yvette Viner Jewellery, owned by Yvette, makes homemade jewellery, with much of it on commission (Image: NQ) Jake Middleton of Davisons' Fudge (Image: NQ)Yvette explained she makes a lot of

Last but not least were the food stalls, including cake, chocolate, fudge and ice cream.

One particular stall stood out, Davison's Fudge.

Jake Middleton, one of then team, said: "This is made all from scratch and from the home of our boss.

"We've got his full range here, but we do go a bit seasonal, so now in summer you've got gin and lime, then in autumn we'll have one made with pumpkin."

It was certainly an excellent family day out for all and a great opportunity to see what the communities of Cwmbran and surrounding areas has to offer, all on a brilliantly sunny afternoon!