In recent months, the Knight Family has been at the forefront of much of the drama in Albert Square.

In a shock twist, they recently discovered the truth behind family patriarch George's birth parents and heritage.

EastEnders fans slam boring Walford couple and call for change in direction

As he struggled to come to terms with the fact that his adoptive dad killed his birth father, George confided in his ex-wife Cindy Beale.

Despite being in a relationship with Ian Beale, Cindy shared a kiss with George and declared her love for him on Tuesday night's episode.

Cindy told him: "I just lay awake at night George, I can’t sleep for thinking about what could have been.

“I know you feel the same way. I see the way you look at me. I love you. I still love you, George.

"Nothing’s changed for me, I just want to be with you. All I think about is you.”

George then turned Cindy down, leaving her in tears. She then went and had intercourse with his son Junior.

Many fans of the BBC show have been left less than impressed with Cindy and her relationship with Ian.

One EastEnders viewer said: "Anyone else find this plot dull as dishwater?

"Boring, taking up too much screen time and no character development for Cindy she would of been better off staying dead.

"Also what a waste of bring Ian back again no character development."

Another said: "Absolutely terrible. Can't stand Cindy and I don't care for the character."

A third added: "So boring. Cindy being Cindy is fine, but the real shame is how Ian has not grown as a character during his time away, instead he’s kind of taken a step backwards, desperate to be with Cindy so he’s not alone. Pathetic.

"I just don’t think Ian would have forgiven Cindy for trying to have him murdered, but here we are.

"Saying that, I do find Cindy a boring character, who is need of some fresh direction, fresh conflicts."

Another disagreed with the prevailing sentiment, writing: "I'm quite enjoying her desperation. She's being typically Cindy, she may have aged and moved on in lots of ways but deep down she's still the same selfish minx she always was."