The star, who has been a part of the ITV programme since 1998, had an operation to fix an ACL injury months before breaking up with his co-star girlfriend Tish Merry.

The pair met in 2014 and started dating years later when she left her role as Steph Britton.

The ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, is a part of the body that crosses the middle of the knee and connects the thighbone to the shinbone.

This can be injured in a number of ways but usually happens when a person suddenly stops when out running and cycling.

Corrie legend Alan Halsall issues health update after surgery

To help with his recovery Alan Halsall's character Tyrone was written out of Coronation Street.

His character went on holiday with his wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) but has since returned to filming.

Despite feeling much better, the ITV star is not back to feeling totally fine with the actor expressing his frustration with being unable to play his favourite sport, golf.

Taking to Instagram, he revealed that he was trying to enjoy a game of virtual golf.

He told fans: "A whole year off and still rehabbing my knee! I’m gonna need so much help… These shots are woeful."

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 and ITVX every week.