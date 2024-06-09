Liz Kendall, who ran for the Labour leadership in 2015 before becoming a familiar face as a commentator on the BBC’s late-night politics show This Week with Andrew Neil, now serves as shadow work and pensions minister in Sir Keir Starmer’s top team.

Before entering elected politics Ms Kendall, who has been an MP for Leicester since 2010, was an advisor to Labour ministers in Tony Blair’s government before going on to work for charity the Maternity Alliance and was a director of the network of ambulance services.

But while at studying at Cambridge University between 1990 and 1993 she spent a week working at the Argus.

In Chepstow on Saturday, for a general election campaign visit, where she bought a copy of Chepstow author Cari Thomas’ novel Shadow Stitch at Chepstow Books and Gifts, Ms Kendall revealed her time at the former Argus office in Maesglas.

She said: “It was a management trainee programme across Express Newspapers so I spent a week in Newport with the South Wales Argus.

“It was a long time ago and on the sales and management side, not the glam’ side.”

Ms Kendall, who struggled to recall details of her time in the now city, said she has a photograph at home with the Argus banner behind her and believes her week at the newspaper was in 1991.