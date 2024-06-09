The 67-year-old is known for his appearances on television programmes including This Morning and The One Show.

He is also credited for the increasing popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight, which involves fasting for two days per week.

He was reported missing last Wednesday with a major search operation in place since then.

Mosley’s four children have arrived on Symi and are set to help with the search.

His wife, Dr Claire Bailey, has been searching the island joined by her British friends.

Authorities have been searching a remote mountainous area north of the village of Pedi, where he was last spotted.