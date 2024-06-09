Police officers were called to Blackwood Store shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, June 5.

There had been some rumours of a local stabbing on social media, but it has now been confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Two men have been taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, and are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 or on Facebook or X, formerly Twitter, direct message and quote log reference 2400185034.